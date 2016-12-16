Steam train will not pass over Harringworth Viaduct tomorrow

Steam engine enthusiasts are being warned that a locomotive which was scheduled to pass over the Harringworth Viaduct tomorrow will now not do so.

The Duchess of Sutherland steam engine is to depart from London on Saturday morning taking passengers to York, stopping at St Albans, Luton, Bedford and Kettering.

It was then due to leave the Midland Main Line and pass through Corby train station and over the famous Harringworth Viaduct.

But a spokesman for the Railway Touring Company, which is running the train, said for operational reasons the route will now go straight to Leicester after leaving Kettering.

The Duchess of Sutherland is due to stop at Kettering at 9.47am.