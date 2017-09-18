Steam train to stop off at Kettering

Steam engine fans will be in for a treat when an old favourite stops off in the county at the weekend.

on Saturday (September 23) the A4 Pacific 60009 Union of South Africa will stop at Kettering for water on its way from London to York.

It is scheduled to stop at 9.37am and leave at about 9.50am.

It will be passing through Wellingborough at 9.25am and will make its way over the Harringworth viaduct after leaving Kettering.