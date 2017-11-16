Starbucks to open Corby branch tomorrow

Popular coffee chain Starbucks is set to open a branch in Corby tomorrow (Friday).

Until now the closest place fans of the American chain could sample their famous frappucino was Cherry Hall Road on the north side of Kettering, with branches also on the A14 between Junctions 8 and 9 and in Wellingborough.

But now a new drive-thru branch is set to open on the old Audiotel site on the Weldon roundabout, just off the A43/Corby Road.

The grand opening is at 9am tomorrow and a post on the Starbucks Corby Facebook page said: “Come down and sample some of our delights and be in with the chance of winning some great prizes!”

Corby residents have shared their excitement at the store’s opening on the page, with many looking forward to drinks such as caramel macchiatos and chai lattes.

The branch is located on the site of a new Euro Garages forecourt, which is the UK’s fastest-growing operator.

Subway, Greggs and Sainsbury’s were also mentioned in a planning application almost exactly one year ago, although the main store being built now looks set to be a Spar.

Other Euro Garage sites often incorporate other big chains inside.

The Spar petrol station on the A14 at Rothwell has a Greggs inside, with the Euro Garage near the Holiday Inn in Kettering also having a Subway.

It is not yet known when the garage will be open for business.

Starbucks has been contacted for further comment.