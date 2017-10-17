Star of The Royle Family coming to Wellingborough for fundraiser

One of the stars of The Royle Family is heading to Wellingborough in support of a charity set up in memory of a little girl from the town.

Fans of the hit BBC show won’t want to miss out on tickets for ‘An Evening With Ricky Tomlinson’ at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough this week.

Comedian Gary Skyner will be joining Ricky, best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, at the event organised by Sporting Gold on Thursday (October 19).

Tickets cost £25 for the evening in support of Niamh’s Next Step, the charity set up as a lasting legacy to Niamh Curry who lost her fight with childhood cancer neuroblastoma when she was just five in May 2012.

And the charity’s support from Sporting Gold will continue with another event on Thursday, November 2.

Boxing fans can buy tickets for ‘An Evening With Joe Calzaghe’ hosted by Glen McCrory at The Castle theatre.

Tickets cost £30 to include the evening’s entertainment or £40 for the evening’s entertainment as well as a photograph with Joe.

Doors open at 6.45pm.

Tickets for either event can be bought by calling the box office on 01933 270007 or going to www.thecastle.co.uk.

To find out more about Niamh’s Next Step and its work raising money and awareness about neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer which about 100 children are diagnosed with each year in the UK and of which only about 30 per cent will survive, click here