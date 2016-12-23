Star of The Night Manager helping put on Burns Night fundraiser in Raunds

A star of the hugely popular TV show The Night Manager is bringing a wealth of talent to Raunds for a Burns Night extravaganza.

Recent work for Raunds resident Michael Narbone includes playing Frisky in the BBC series The Night Manager, appearing in ITV’s In Plain Sight and having a role in the latest Star Wars film, Rogue One.

He also has a new film, Tulip Fever, coming out next year but as well as all this film and TV work, Michael has been working on another project with his neighbour and friend Cllr Helen Howell.

Helen is the mayor of Raunds and they have teamed up to bring a taste of Scotland to The Snooks in Raunds with a Burns Night celebration in aid of the mayor’s charity, the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, on January 21.

Michael said: “We are neighbours and I always do a bit of a Burns party for my own family at home.

“For the last two or three years we have invited the neighbours over, but it’s got so big now that it’s outgrown my house.”

Michael Narbone

Last year the party moved to Helen’s house, but the pair have decided to take it up another gear by celebrating the life of Scottish bard Robert Burns at The Snooks in Raunds where many more can experience the Scottish tradition.

Michael has recruited a wealth of talent to help with the entertainment, including actor John Bett who starred in Golden Compass and Tess, and actress Sarah Collier who has starred in Taggart, Doctors and Rebus.

He has also enlisted the clans men from The Clanranald Trust and The Jacobites ceilidh band from Edinburgh.

Helen said: “We are bringing half of Edinburgh down.”

Clans men from The Clanranald Trust

And Michael added: “It’s going to be quite a night.

“John Bett is an expert at this stuff and he will fill a room with his very presence.

“He’s a wonderful man.

“He’s written a whole narrative for it with many people taking part.”

John Bett

As well as celebrating Burns Night, the event falls one day after Michael’s 50th birthday and one day before Helen turns 50 so it will be a double celebration.

Mark Fearn from The Snooks will be providing a three-course meal, including cock-a-leekie soup, haggis, neeps and tatties, and Crannachan with whiskey syrup and shortbread.

As well as the live music, singing and dancing, people will hear about the life of Robert Burns and his work which is celebrated worldwide.

Helen described it as ‘a show from start to finish’ and said: “We wanted to bring something different to Raunds.”

And she added: “I think it is going to be an absolutely awesome event and something Raunds has never seen before.

“The fact that we have got such fantastic talent and Michael has been able to get so many people along is great.

The Jacobites

“We need the town to come out, support this event and get on board with it because it will bring a real sense of community to the town.”

Dozens of tickets have already been sold, but they are hoping to sell at least 150 tickets and they would be delighted if they could reach 180.

Tickets cost £50, including a whiskey cocktail or whiskey shot on arrival, and are available from Raunds Town Council by calling 01933 622087 or from behind the bar at The Snooks.