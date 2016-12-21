Stanwick, Weldon and Ringstead groups among those to receive part of £500,000 from community fund

Groups across Northamptonshire are among those to benefit from a community fund which have given out more than £500,000 this year.

Mick George Ltd says it has been a very successful year, including the business going from strength to strength and claiming a number of prestigious accolodes along the way.

But another success is its commitment to the communities in which it operates.

The second round of the Mick George Community Fund has recently finished with a further £275,000 distributed to local community projects and initiatives, taking the total for 2016 to half a million pounds.

The projects awarded span across three separate counties, serving a wide variety of sport and community-based ventures.

Organisations which have benefited from the community fund are:

- Rockingham Forest Trust: Stanwick Lakes play area creation

- Moulton Guide Headquarters: New heating installation

- Weldon Parish: Play area creation

- Boston Squash & Racketball Club: Changing room refurbishment

- Friends of Somersham: Nature reserve access improvements

- Kentford & Kennett Village Hall: New community premises and playing fields

- Ringstead Village Social Club: Update catering facilities

- Warboys Sports & Social Club: Roofing and cosmetic maintenance

- Wakerley Parish: Churchyard improvements

- William Scott Abbott Trust: Sacrewell Farm camp creation

- Hampton Cricket Club: Facilities upgrade

- Cambridge Rugby Union Football Club: Changing room and gym project

- Eaton Socon Cricket Club: New practice nets

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Being able to provide support at any level is immensely satisfying, but for us to reach such levels this year is a tremendous effort for all involved, and is a reflection of what the business has achieved.”

He added: “Over the years the business has been fortunate to be involved with some wonderful projects that have positively contributed towards the community.

“When selecting which applicants are most worthy, we remain completely impartial and try to vary the sectors and regions that will benefit.”