Stanwick girl wins European street dance competition

A street dancer from Stanwick has beaten dancers from across Europe to claim top spot in a street dance competition.

Elodie Card, 12, who attends dance school Dancevybz, claimed first place in the U14 novice solos category at the 2017 UDO European Street Dance Championships in Germany.

EP9uXsEp4MdpgbtFRaDR

She was also part of the group who came second with her team Frenzy in the U18 intermediate team category.

Other dancers from the school also took European titles.

Bella Gibson, nine, was named European Champion in the U10 intermediate solos category, and with her partner, Tom Skoines, also nine, took first place in the U10 intermediate duos competition.

Emily Wyatt, 10, took first prize in the U12 novice solos category.

George Gibson, six, claimed third prize in the U8 novice solos category and with his partner Alva Mossop, also six, took third place in the U8 novice duos category.

Tom Skoines took fifth place in the U10 intermediate solos category, while senior dancer Jack Skoines, 13, came fifth in the U16 Advanced solos category, and Jack Jordan, 14, took sixth spot on the podium in the U16 intermediate solos category.

Two other teams from the school also achieved top 10 positions with U14 novice team LilVybz claiming sixth place and U18 advanced team Outlawed ranking seventh.

Dancevybz founder Stephanie Massey said: “Our achievements at this year’s European Championships show just how far and fast our dancers and the school are progressing.

“We are not just Bedfordshire’s premier street dance school but now also one of the UK’s most successful.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the dancers that competed, and of the way in which they represented the county and our country, but also of the commitment, hard work and passion of our teachers, without whom none of this would be possible.”