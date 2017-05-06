Stanton Cross developer shows its support for Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

The developer bringing more than 3,000 new homes to Wellingborough is supporting this year’s Waendel Walk.

Bovis Homes, the developer behind Stanton Cross, will be sponsoring the International Waendel Walk 2017 taking place from Friday, May 12, until Sunday, May 14.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the annual event, which is the only internationally registered walk in the UK and attracts visitors from around the world.

There are routes available from 5km to 42km across the weekend and each route runs through Wellingborough and surrounding parishes and villages.

All routes start and finish at The Castle theatre.

Paul Soutar, Bovis Homes’ divisional operations director who is responsible for Stanton Cross, said: “We are very happy to support the Waendel Walk this year, an event which Wellingborough should be truly proud of.

“Thousands of people from all over Northamptonshire and further afield are taking part this year and all at Bovis Homes are thrilled to be able to sponsor this exciting event.

“As the Stanton Cross Development progresses, we are looking forward to getting involved in and supporting more events like this in the local community.”

Julia Wells, events officer at Wellingborough Council, said: “The walk is made possible thanks to the hard work of the Waendel Walk working party and the council’s generous sponsors, so we are very grateful to Bovis Homes for their donation.

“It’s an incredibly popular event in Wellingborough and we are looking forward to welcoming walkers, families and charities from all over the world.”

Alongside the sponsorship of this year’s Waendel Walk, Bovis Homes has also set up the Stanton Cross Community Award, a fund created to support groups and projects in Wellingborough.

£1,000 is awarded each quarter to a group in the area.

Local groups interested in finding out more or applying for future awards can do so by visiting the Stanton Cross website at www.stantoncross.co.uk/community.

Stanton Cross is a major residential-led development set to deliver 3,650 houses as well as jobs, shops and community facilities for Wellingborough.