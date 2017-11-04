Stanion pupil, nine, donates hair to wig charity

A Stanion Primary School pupil has donated about 10 inches of her hair to a charity which makes wigs for children.

Charlee James-Langley, nine, braved the chop in front of classmates and mayor of Corby Matt Keane.

Charlee James-Langley after her haircut

In doing so she also raised £700 to pay for a memorial to a friend who passed away.

Charlee’s grandmother, Margaret James, said: “The idea was all her doing and her hair was really long.

“She had about 10 or 11 inches taken off in the end.

“But she likes it so much she’s decided she’s not going to grow it back.”

With fellow pupils watching, Charlee had her hair cut by hairdresser Emily Mathers of the Vanity Lounge.

Margaret added: “The whole school was behind her.”

Charlee’s efforts meant she got a special award for her bravery and fundraising effort.