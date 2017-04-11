‘Staggering’ sum raised at fundraising charity ball

A group of Wellingborough and Rushden volunteers, who have collectively raised more than £1.8m for Macmillan Cancer Support, are celebrating once more after their first ever joint fundraising extravaganza, raising a staggering £27,000.

Billed as the highlight of the Northants social calendar, the Macmillan Northamptonshire County Ball was the brainchild of the Northampton and Wellingborough and Rushden Macmillan fundraising committees, who decided to join forces and raise as much money as possible for people affected by cancer in Northamptonshire.

The ball at Wicksteed Park on March 11 attracted more than 300 guests and was a complete sell-out.

Macmillan Fundraising Manager for Northants, Ellen Finn said: “To sell so many tickets and to raise nearly £30,000 is incredible, especially when it was the first event of its kind organised by the committees. Its success is a real credit to both committees for coming together.

“Together the Northampton and Wellingborough & Rushden committees have raised more than £1.8m for Macmillan Cancer Support. This is a staggering amount of money and I am extremely proud to have the pleasure of working alongside them.”

Yvonne Rose, chair of The Macmillan Northamptonshire County Ball Committee, added: “When the Ball Committee first discussed the viability of organising such an event, it was hoped it would raise between £10,000 and £15,000. However, through the generosity of local sponsors and a very positive response from the public in purchasing tickets, the target was exceeded and almost £27,000 was raised, with donations still arriving!

“Well over 300 people attended the black tie event, enjoying a four course meal, live band and disco, casino and silent auction and with the extremely positive feedback given, the Ball Committee are pleased to announce that this will now become a two yearly event. It is hoped that local businesses will continue with their support in the future and the Ball of 2019 will be an even bigger and better event, becoming a major fundraiser for Macmillan in the County.”

Macmillan Cancer Support relies on donations, if you are a local business or an individual and would like to help Macmillan, help those affected by cancer, Ellen Finn, Fundraising Manager for Northants efinn@macmillan.org.uk would love to hear from you.