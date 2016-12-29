Staff wearing Christmas jumpers help raise more than £700 for Wellingborough community centre

People wearing Christmas jumpers have helped raise hundreds of pounds for a community centre in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough firms Goodey and Howell and Plumbco held a Christmas jumper day on December 23 in support of Glamis Hall in the town.

They donated £10 for every photo posted on their Christmas jumper page on Facebook and raised more than £700 in total.

Graham Campbell from Glamis Hall for All, which has been running the centre for two years now, said: “It was such a success and a fun thing to do with so many people sending in photos of themselves in their Christmas jumpers.

“It was an ideal thing to do getting everyone in the Christmas spirit and raising funds at the same time.

“We can’t thank Andrew Goodey and Karl Howell enough with their kind gesture at this time of year.

“They donated £10 for every photo that was posted on their Christmas Jumper page on Facebook and we are overjoyed with the final amount of £720.

“Their whole team got into the spirit and dressed up.”

But this is not the first time these firms have supported Glamis Hall.

Graham added: “Goodey and Howell and Plumbco have supported Glamis Hall so much throughout the years.

“They always sponsor our race nights along with their beer festival last year.

“All the companies that supported us for the Christmas party and now the Christmas jumper day makes a perfect end to the year.”

Glamis Hall is a community centre on the Queensway estate with a large sports hall, kitchen and servery, community room, changing rooms and a well-being centre.

It runs a lunch club and a VIP club five days a week, as well as numerous other groups including a youth club, youth theatre and football club.

