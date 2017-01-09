Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery at Corby bookies

A man armed with a knife jumped over the till and demanded money during a robbery at a Corby bookies.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three men who had their faces covered went into Coral Bookmakers in Welland Vale Road between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday (January 8).

One of the men then jumped over the counter with a knife and demanded money.

A police spokesman said: “He took money from the safe and till before jumping back over the counter.

“The men, who had their faces covered, then left the store and are believed to have made off on foot.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the armed robbery can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.