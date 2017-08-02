Staff member headbutted by man in Corby supermarket

A member of staff was headbutted after being subjected to verbal abuse in a Corby supermarket.

The staff member suffered verbal abuse from a man who then went on to headbutt him sometime between 4pm and 4.15pm on Monday (July 31) at the Morrisons supermarket in Oakley Road, Corby.

Officers would particularly like to speak to the man pictured who they believe may have information about the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the assault, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.