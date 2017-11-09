Staff member assaulted by shoplifter fleeing from discount shop in Kettering

A member of staff was injured after chasing a shoplifter from Poundstretchers.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the assault outside the store in Northfield Avenue, Kettering, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, October 28.

The incident happened when a man entered Poundstretchers and placed a number of items in a basket before running out of the store without paying.

A police spokesman said: “A member of staff pursued the man who got into a car and closed the door on the staff member’s hand causing cuts and swelling.”

The offender is described as white, aged 37 to 43, about 6ft and of medium build.

He had short dark hair which was shorter at the sides and wore a dark coloured jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers.

He drove off at speed in a white Ford Fiesta Zetec.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.