Staff hit the greens to raise money for Corby hospice

Staff swapped the office for a golf course to raise money for a Corby hospice.

SML Europe Ltd held its annual golf day at Priors Hall on June 3 in aid of Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “A great day was had by all in glorious sunshine with some fantastic scores posted.

“A big thank you to Darren Thomson and his team at SML who organised the event and the raffle which in total raised an amazing £1,323.25.”

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here