Staff from Corby firm taking on Three Peaks challenge for hospice

Colleagues from Utility Bidder in Corby have set themselves the challenge of climbing the three highest mountains in the UK in 24 hours for Lakelands Hospice.

Setting off at 6am on Friday, September 8, from the hospice in Butland Road, the team of 12 will be making the trip up to Fort William to take on Ben Nevis, the first of the peaks.

The ascent will start at 4pm and the clock starts ticking as soon as they step foot on the base of the mountain.

Once complete, Scafell Pike and Snowdon will then follow, drawing to an end at 4pm on Saturday, September 9.

The Three Peaks challenge is a test of endurance and includes 24 miles of hill walking as each mountain is between seven and 10 miles of trails.

Utility Bidder moved to Corby in 2015 and many of the employees have since taken on charity activities for Lakelands Hospice and Teenage Cancer Trust.

Primarily dealing with business energy contracts, Utility Bidder work with SMEs on a national basis.

James Longley, managing director of Utility Bidder, said: “We look to support both national and local charities every year by completing challenges as a team.

“Raising awareness and funds helps these charities to continue offering much needed help to the public.

“Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure, COPD and other life-limiting illnesses.

“Their work is key to the Corby community and surrounding areas and we hope we can help them continue with their hard work through the money raised.”

Fundraising manager at Lakelands Paul Marlow said: “James and the team at Utility Bidder have been fantastic supporters of Lakelands for a number of years, it’s a real pleasure to work with such an enthusiastic and committed group.”