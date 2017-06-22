Staff and shoppers show their support for #challenge439 fundraiser for Corby hospice

Staff and shoppers have helped raise more than £400 towards Lakeland Hospice’s #challenge439 fundraiser.

The hospice is raising money during June to help provide more nights of care through its Hospice At Home team, which offers nursing care for the terminally ill in the Corby area who want to be at home in the last weeks of their lives.

Lakelands Hospice is really grateful for the support from M&S

This is the third year of the fundraiser, with 439 representing the number of people supported by the Hospice At Home team since its launch.

Staff and shoppers at Corby’s M&S Foodhall are among those supporting #challenge439 and their efforts will help the hospice get a step closer to its target of £10,000.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice in Butland Road, said: “What a wonderful day spent at the weekend in M&S Foodhall, Corby, helping them rise to our #challenge439 - bag packing, box collecting and playing our Lakelands lucky eggs game with their customers.

“Our fantastic team of volunteers raised a very impressive £481.10.

“Thank you to Caroline Hemming (store manager), your fantastic team and the generous customers of M&S Foodhall for rising to our #challenge439, it really is appreciated by our patients, their carers and families.

“Your support will really help us to continue providing more nights of quality nursing care to people living in our community near the end of their lives.”

The hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click here or like its page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.

The picture above shows section manager Liam Howlett with Lakelands volunteers Michaela Haselip, Gwen Joyce and Sarah Rae alongside store manager Caroline Hemming.