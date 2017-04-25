Sporting stars from the world of football and boxing coming to Wellingborough

Two legends from the world of sport are heading to Wellingborough in support of a charity set up in memory of a little girl from the town.

Former England footballer and manager Kevin Keegan, also known for his time at Liverpool and Newcastle, is coming to Wellingborough for an event organised by Sporting Gold.

The company’s local nominated charity is Niamh’s Next Step, the charity set up as a lasting legacy to Niamh Curry who lost her fight with childhood cancer neuroblastoma when she was just five in May 2012.

And its Evening With Kevin Keegan at The Cutting Room in Wellingborough from 7pm on Thursday, May 18, will help raise awareness and money for the Wellingborough-based charity.

VIP tickets costing £50 include early entry and front of house seating.

Standard tickets are also available for £40, with all tickets including a professional photo, food, question and answer session and entertainment.

Tickets are available by calling Dene at Sporting Gold on 07766 826792 or from The Cutting Room.

But this is not the only event coming up which will be raising awareness and money for Niamh’s Next Step.

Sporting Gold has also organised for IBF World Champion and Olympic gold medallist James Degale to take part in a public signing appearance at The Pixie Gallery in Market Street, Wellingborough, on Saturday, May 27.

Entry is free to the event taking place between 11am and 3pm, but the signature price is £30 per item.

Gloves, trunks and photos will be available to buy on the day, although the sportsman will not be signing belts.

For more details or to buy tickets call 01933 770940 or send an email to dene@sportinggold.net.

To find out more about Niamh’s Next Step and its work raising money and awareness about neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer which about 100 children are diagnosed with each year in the UK and of which only about 30 per cent will survive. click here