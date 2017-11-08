Sport helping to improve health of school’s pupils

Corby’s Our Lady of Walsingham Primary School has been awarded a Gold School Games Quality Mark in recognition of its commitment to promoting sport.

Three of the school’s teams won through to the School Games Finals held at Moulton College earlier this year and head teacher Maire Hayes said the success was down to the high quality of PE lessons being provided – as well as the commitment to improving the health of pupils.

She added: “We believe that the higher level quality of PE lessons being delivered has helped to raise the amount of competitions that we are finishing higher up in.

“As a school we had three teams qualify for the School Games Final at Moulton College – the only school in Corby to have three teams.

“Our children enjoy their PE lessons therefore are very keen to attend the clubs and competitions.”

In May this year, the school was chosen to showcase its efforts in health to a panel of Northamptonshire MP’s and Health and Sport Professionals.

Mrs Hayes added: “We were chosen as our school has worked closely throughout the year with Northamptonshire Healthy Child Initiative. We are based in a socially deprived area where Health is not particularly viewed as important. Previous attempts were not met with open arms. Not ones to give up we carried on trying to make changes to make our children and families part of a healthier school community. With their support we worked on implementing several actions.

“Our children have a good understanding of reading labels and the change for life sugar swap is installed on all school iPads.”