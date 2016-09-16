Spitfire crashes after landing at Sywell Aerodrome

A Second World War fighter was slightly damaged after crashing following a landing at Sywell Aerodrome.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at the airfield.

The Spitfire, ML407, had landed at the airfield and was slowing down on the runway when the incident occurred.

It appears the aircraft pivoted forward on its under-wing wheels causing the propeller and front of the vehicle to hit the ground.

No one was injured in the incident, and the aircraft was swiftly removed from the runway and returned to its hanger.

The aircraft known as the Grace Spitfire has been used for displays over the past 27 years.

Photo by John Snowy Ellson

Earlier this year maintenance for the plane was moved to Sywell.