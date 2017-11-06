Spectacular sights on streets of Corby

The streets of Corby came alive on Friday night – with a giant robot, walking tree and a pair of jugglers!

The Made in Corby-organised event took place ahead of the town’s fireworks display and drew big crowds thanks to appearances by Titan the Robot, Treemendous and performers Halo.

Made in Corby is an Arts Council-funded project which aims to get more local people involved in arts activities which surprise, delight and inspire.

Its team want to know your thoughts on art in Corby, and has Paletto Lounge vouchers worth £50 to give away which could be yours if you complete their survey.

The survey is part of the group’s #JoinTheConversation campaign.

Pictures taken by Made in Corby’s official photographer AB Digital Photography.