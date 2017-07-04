Special guest pays a visit to Corby club keeping people ‘young at heart’

Members of a popular Corby club enjoyed a visit from a representative from the Irish Embassy.

Ruaidhri Dowling from the Irish Embassy in London was given a warm welcome as special guest at last week’s meeting of the Young At Heart community luncheon club at Corby Irish Centre.

The Young At Hearts luncheon club

Chairman of the centre in Patrick Road, Frank Sheridan, said: “These people give us a little bit of funding for the Young At Heart club and this was the first secretary from the Irish Embassy in London who came up to see us.

“He was very impressed with the club all round.

“We gave him a bit of lunch and he went round to speak to many people.

“He seemed to have a lovely sense of humour and was cracking jokes with people.

The Young At Hearts club meets every Wednesday

“We don’t get visitors like that very often.”

The club meets once a week, and Frank said: “We bring the old folk out, it’s a day out for them as they might not get out of their houses otherwise.

“We try and look after the old folk as best as we can.”

And he added: “It’s lovely to see the folks coming in and enjoying themselves.”

The Young At Heart group meets every Wednesday from 1pm until 4pm.

As well as lunch, activities on offer include curling, bingo, a raffle and quizzes.

The group also arranges coach trips, holidays and exchange visits to other Irish centres.

New members are always welcome and you don’t have to be a member of Corby Irish Centre to join the Young At Heart club.

For more details call Mairead O’Regan on 07851 729785﻿.