Special constable with Northamptonshire Police to stand trial for rape and sexual abuse of a child

A special constable with Northamptonshire Police is due to stand trial next week for sexual offences .
Neil Almond, aged 40, will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (September 4) accused of a number of offences including rape, sexual assault and the sexual abuse of a child
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2015.
Almond has been suspended from his duties since the allegations came to light.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.