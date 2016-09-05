Special civic service held at Oundle church

A special civic service was held at a church in Oundle at the weekend.

On a gloriously sunny day on Sunday (September 4), Cllr Rupert Reichold hosted a civic service as the chairman of East Northamptonshire Council.

Cllr Reichhold welcomed guests to St Peter’s Church including Penny Escombe, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Tom Pursglove MP and other dignitaries from across the county and further afield.

The Rev Stephen Webster, Vicar of St Peter’s, officiated and there were readings by Cllr Reichhold and Mr Pursglove along with hymns and prayers.

A share of the collection was given to the church and to the chairman’s three nominated charities: the National Autistic Society, the Royal Anglian Regiment Benevolent Charity and the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Cllr Reichold said: “It was a pleasure to welcome so many of my fellow civic heads from elsewhere in the county and also the mayors and chairmen of towns and parishes.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who helped organise this event and to the Rev Stephen Webster for conducting the service.

“It was a great success and I would like to thank everyone for coming along and for their generous donations to these charities.”