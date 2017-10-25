SOS call from Mawsley youngster over proposed library closures

A young campaigner is urging people to use their local library following the proposed cuts which could see up to 28 close.

Northamptonshire County Council has created three options for the future of library services in the county, with several facing the option of being run by volunteers or closing.

Rothwell Library is one of the libraries which could be affected by the proposals put forward as part of the council’s effort to save a further £9.6 million.

William Haynes, seven, from Mawsley loves going to the library in Rothwell and has designed a poster urging people to use their local library more often to show how much they are valued and needed.

His mum Emma said: “He is seven-years-old and a genuine bookworm.

“He was distraught to find out the library is under threat of closure so he created this poster as soon as he got home to encourage people to use the library more.”

Dad Andrew tweeted the Reverend Richard Coles about William’s poster, and the former Strictly Come Dancing star from Finedon praised the ‘young library activist’ in a response which has since had 189 likes and 70 retweets.

