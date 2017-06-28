Six venues pass gambling test purchase operations in Rushden and Raunds

An operation carried out by East Northamptonshire Council’s licensing officers to test for underage gambling found that all establishments visited passed.

Council officers carried out an underage gambling test purchasing exercise on six local establishments using two teenage mystery shoppers who were challenged on entry.

Under 18’s cannot enter betting premises.

The operation was carried out during National Licensing Week 2017 and included betting shops and an adult gaming centre.

Officers, supported by the Gambling Commission, visited five betting shops and one adult gaming centre in the district.

After they had assessed that the premises were safe the young people went in, walked around and attempted to play a machine.

Staff at all five establishments asked at entry to see ID from the youngsters and then politely explained why they could not allow them in.

The venues that passed their tests were:

- BGBet, High Street, Rushden

- Betfred, High Street, Rushden

- Ladbrokes, High Street, Rushden

- Ladbrokes, Wellingborough Road, Rushden

- Ladbrokes, High Street, Raunds

- Careys Leisure Amusements, High Street, Rushden

Cllr Glenvil Greenwood-Smith, chairman of the the council’s licensing committee, said: “This was an excellent result for the council and local businesses as we work closely with our establishments to ensure they are clear on the regulations and provide ongoing training for their staff to identify and challenge underage visitors.

“It’s vital we continue to work together to protect young people from potential harm by gambling and this operation has shown positive strides in this area of our work.

“Thank you to all those involved, especially our young testers who were extremely helpful and enjoyed the experience.”