Site for new Corby school revealed

The trust which will run a new free school in Corby has revealed where it will be built.

Last week Education Secretary Justine Greening approved more than 100 new free schools across the country, including Corby Secondary Academy.

The free school will provide up to 1,500 education places by 2024, including 300 places in the sixth form, and will be run by the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust (CMAT).

It has now announced the school will be built on land off of Geddington Road in south-east Corby, opposite the Holiday Inn.

Mark Woods, chief executive of CMAT, said: “We are delighted that our plan to open a new secondary school in Corby has been approved and we look forward to working with the community to deliver high-quality education for all students.

“As a trust, we have a very strong track record in improving standards, achievement and attainment across schools in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and the immediate surrounding areas.

“The new school will allow us to embed our successful vision and values right from the very beginning and offer the best possible learning environment for every child.”

The school will be the eighth secondary academy to fall under CMAT’s belt, with other CMAT-run schools including Stamford’s Welland Academy and Peterborough’s Nene Park Academy.

The trust was ranked as the fifth highest-performing multi-academy trust in the country for its performance in the Key Stage 4 league tables.

Speaking after the announcement last week MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove said: “I am delighted with the news, and welcome the opportunity for parents in Corby to have even more choice in finding a good school for their children.

“I have always said that there needs to be a variety of educational options available to provide the maximum amount of choice for local young people, and this new school will do just that, as well as addressing the need for more school places, in light of the rapid housing growth our area is experiencing.”