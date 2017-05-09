Singers will be in fine voice for Celebration of Life concert in Wellingborough

A Celebration of Life concert is being held in Wellingborough next week.

The concert featuring The Seagrave Singers, The Frutones and a new ‘Crazy Choir’ is being held at 7.30pm on Friday, May 19, at All Saints Church in Wellingborough.

Compere for the evening will be Nigel Adair and the musical director is Sue Peel.

Proceeds from the event will go Crazy Hats, the Wellingborough-based charity which raises money to improve breast cancer care at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the charity which has raised more than £2.3 million since it was launched in 2001, said: “It will be fun, uplifting and moving.”

Tickets are £10 each to include a glass of wine.

For more information or to buy tickets, call the charity on 01933 442999 or send an email to crazyhats@btconnect.com.

Tickets are also available by calling Pippa on 07790 095335 or 01536 391778.

For more details about Crazy Hats and its work, click here