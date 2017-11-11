Singers needed to help Rushden children’s charity with festive fundraiser

A charity is looking for singers to join them for some carol singing to bring Christmas cheer to vulnerable youngsters and their families.

Spurgeons, the Rushden-based charity which supports some of the country’s most vulnerable children and families, is celebrating its 150th birthday this year and needs donations to ensure these children have a hope-filled future.

The charity will be performing carols for donations at a local supermarket for five evenings in December.

And it is looking for volunteers blessed with a voice to help make these nights a success.

Sue Dennis, community and events fundraising manager, said: “This time of year, in 1867, boys at the Spurgeons Orphanage would have gone out into the community and sung carols to raise money for their home.

“Our work has changed considerably since then, but the needs of vulnerable children and families are still just as great.

“We’d love for local singers to join us this December and raise some cash with carols so we can continue our work.”

Spurgeons delivered more than 80 projects in the past year to find long-lasting solutions to the challenges faced by children and families, including poverty, abuse problems, offending and other social issues.

To find out more about the forthcoming carol evenings, contact Sue on 01933 417397 or 07976 811814 or send an email to sdennis@spurgeons.org.