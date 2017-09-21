Signs go up against plans for poultry farm near Rushden

People opposed to plans for a poultry farm near Rushden are trying to raise awareness of the proposed scheme with signs and leaflets.

Bedfordia Farms Ltd has applied for the erection of 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure on land north east of the Westwood AD Plant in Bedford Road, Rushden.

One of the signs which have gone up

If given the go-ahead, each building would have a capacity of 54,000 birds so the total capacity would be 540,000 birds.

But concerns have been raised about the plans, including by people living in the area and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has sent a petition with more than 5,000 signatures on it urging East Northants Council to reject the proposals.

A number of signs have gone up at various locations in Rushden and leaflets are being hand delivered to properties in the area.

The signs are urging people to join the fight against the plan and the leaflet gives details on how to make your views known on the planning application, either by writing to or emailing the council’s planning department.

Concerns raised on the leaflet include more large lorries using the already busy A6, possible odour and dust pollution, the size of the proposed scheme and the birds’ welfare.

More than 200 comments have been made about the plans online.

These include objections made by individuals as well as organisations in the area, including Chelveston Parish Council, Melchbourne and Yelden Parish Council and East Rushden Residents Association.

Documents submitted by the applicant state: “The proposed development involves an investment in buildings and infrastructure by the applicants of approximately £7 million.

“This includes groundworks and concrete, building, and internal equipment fitting.

“The proposed development will offer a substantial initial cash injection into the rural economy through the construction phase.

“Once operational, the development will require five full time workers on the site.”

For more details about the planning application, search for 17/01328/FUL on the planning page of East Northants Council’s website.