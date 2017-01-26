Sign up to save money on your energy bills with East Northants Council

Home owners and tenants have until February 13 to save money on their energy bills with East Northamptonshire Council’s collective switching scheme.

ENC has once again teamed up with leading collective switching expert iChoosr to take part in the Big Community Switch to help you get a better deal on your gas and/or electricity.

The free scheme, known as Switch Save Smile, invites you to join forces and pay less for your energy.

The more people who register, the greater the chance of getting a competitive energy deal.

Energy suppliers will then be invited to take part in the auction to bid against each other to offer the best deal.

The cheapest tariff offered will win, and everyone who registered will be sent details of how much money they could save, together with a no-obligation offer to switch.

Average savings per household were more than £350 last year!

The process is very simple:

1. Register – Anyone who pays a household energy bill can register for the scheme, even if you don’t live in East Northants.

The quickest and easiest way to register is online.

You will need a gas/electricity bill for information about your existing tariff and consumption. Registration takes less than 10 minutes and must be completed by February 13.

2. Consider the offer – the supplier who puts forward the cheapest tariffs gets to offer you a new contract. You will receive a personal offer which will show you how much money you could save.

3. Make a decision – you have plenty of time to decide whether you want to switch or not. You do not have to accept the offer. If you do accept, iChoosr will take care of the entire switching process for you.

Leader of ENC Steven North said: “Switch Save Smile is a hassle-free way of making sure you’re getting a good deal from your energy supplier.

“So many people haven’t got time to compare tariffs or find the whole process quite daunting.

“But with iChoosr all you need to do is register and let them do all the hard work for you.

“More than 300 households have registered so far and it would be great if even more people took this opportunity.

“The greater the sign-up, the greater the savings could be, so after you’ve completed your own registration please remind your friends, family and neighbours to do the same.”

For more information and/or to register, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/smile or call 01832 742121.