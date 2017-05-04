Sign goes up at new boathouse at Rushden Lakes

The sign has gone up and this company cannot wait to open for business at Rushden Lakes.

Canoe2 has moved downstream from its former base at Ditchford Lock and is setting up its boathouse at the major retail and leisure scheme just off the A45 at Rushden.

This video shows the sign going up on the new building by the lakeside, with neighbours including The Wildlife Trust, which is opening a visitor centre there, and House of Fraser.

While they will continue to offer river canoe hire trips, comfy camping and B&B short breaks, Canoe2’s move to Rushden Lakes means they can also hire out craft on the lake for those that fancy 30 or 60 minutes on the water as well as paddling across the lake to the adjoining River Nene via the specially constructed portage point.

And they will be opening a canoe shop selling canoes, kayaks and related goods.

A message posted on Canoe2’s Facebook page said: “So, after seven fab years at Ditchford Lock, here’s a couple of pix as we left and moved the last few canoes downstream to The Boathouse at Rushden Lakes.

“Sorry to those that we know loved to visit down at Ditchford but we’re looking forward to seeing you down at the new place later this summer.

“And meanwhile, until end of July, we’ll still be meeting, greeting, and running all the usual trips from Ditchford and Thrapston.

“See you soon.”

Canoe2’s boathouse has been designed as a ‘net zero energy building.’

It is super-insulated with all required energy for operation generated on-site and has a wildflower roof consisting of local grass and wildflower species native to the area.

The building is clad using timber effect cladding comprising of 86 per cent recycled materials.

It has been designed to minimise heat loss in winter and restrict heat gain in summer with the aim of keeping running costs as low as possible.

The boathouse is located on the edge of the lake and creates a gateway to the Site of Special Scientific Interest and lakeside walks.

To read more about the Rushden Lakes scheme, click here

And to see all the shops and restaurants confirmed for the scheme so far, click here