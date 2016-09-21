Show your support for youngster with rare disease at Higham Ferrers farmers market

People are being asked to show their support for a young boy with a rare kidney disease this weekend.

Alfie from Higham Ferrers is just 11-months-old, but has been diagnosed with Wilms’ tumour and has been having chemotherapy treatment in Leicester.

More than �2,000 has already been raised to help Alfie and his family

A fundraising page set up by a group of mums from the town to support Alfie and his family has already raised more than £2,300 in just two months.

The money will be used by the family to help with various costs, including travelling to and from the hospital and food while they are there.

To help with the fundraising, there will be a charity stall at the Higham Ferrers farmers market in the Market Square between 9am and 1pm on Saturday (September 24).

A spokesman for Higham Ferrers Town Council, which holds the market on the last Saturday of each month, said: “At our next farmers market on Saturday, this month’s free charity stall is a young family from Higham who sadly have a son who has been diagnosed with a rare kidney disease Wilms’ tumour.

“They will be doing a raffle to raise money.

“Any support would be very much appreciated by the family.”

As well as helping during Alfie’s treatment, his mum has said they would like to treat the children on the ward once Alfie has finished his treatment and is well enough.

This could include items including a baby walker for wards 27 and 28 at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

A message from the mums who started the fundraising page for Alfie says: “Any help we as a community can provide to offset the surmounting costs of this hardship can help tremendously.

“Thank you in advance for any support you can provide.”

About 70 children in the UK develop a Wilms’ tumour each year.

It most often affects children under the age of five.

Anyone who would like to make a donation in support of Alfie and his family can go to https://uk.gofundme.com/AlfieWilmsTumour.

Anyone interested in having a free charity stall at the farmers market in 2017 can send an email to Danielle@highamferrers-tc.gov.uk.