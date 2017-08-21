Shotguns and over 300 cartridges stolen from Northamptonshire clay pigeon shooting centre

Have your say

Three shotguns and more than 300 cartridges have been stolen from an adventure centre in Northamptonshire.

The theft happened at Avalanche Adventure, in Sibbertoft, on July 22 though police have only released information today.

As a result of the incident, the centre has had its shotgun licence revoked by the Force's firearms licensing team.

The stolen guns are a 12-Bore Winchester Select, serial number 13BMP01545, a 20-Bore Beretta, serial number 471PR01020 and a 20-Bore Browning, serial number 471PR01020.

Police are appealing for anyone who attended the centre on July to contact them if they say anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111, and quote incident number 17000313024.