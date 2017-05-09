Shoppers help secure £500 for Corby hospice

Shoppers have helped secure £500 for a hospice which supports people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Lakelands Hospice has been awarded £500 from Asda in Corby with their Transforming Communities, Improving lives initiative.

Asda customers were given a green token at the till and asked to nominate their charity by dropping their token into their chosen charity’s slot.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have come first and are so thankful for the support from Asda and their customers.”

The picture shows customer trading manager Kevin North presenting the cheque to Marina (centre) with Asda community champion Abby Mitchell.

The hospice in Butland Road is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

For more information about the hospice and its work, click {http://www.lakelandshospice.org.uk/|here| or like their page by searching for Lakelands Hospice on Facebook.