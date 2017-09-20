Shoppers can pick up a new skill this autumn!

Shoppers in Wellingborough have the chance to learn a new skill at the Swansgate Centre this autumn.

Beginning this October, free sessions open to shoppers will take place in Swansgate’s Community Lounge, and include languages, first aid, book club, crafts and more.

October’s schedule will see an introduction to French and Spanish on Mondays, except October 23, including greetings, shopping, food and drink.

Visitors can also learn some life saving skills with the start of a First Aid course on Wednesday, October 18, learning Adult CPR.

Each session lasts an hour.

Following on from October’s launch, November will see additional classes introduced including knitting, yarn and crafts plus a monthly book club with WHSmith.

In December, Christmas crafts and activities will also take place.

Pre-booking is essential. To book or find out more, please call 01933 226029 or visit www.swansgateshoppingcentre.com.

Lindsay Tickner, centre manager at Swansgate Shopping Centre, said: “All sessions are free in our Community Lounge, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to take part.”