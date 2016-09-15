Sheep savaged in countryside attack

Eight sheep were injured during a possible dog attack in one of the most remote parts of the county.

Police believe a dog to be responsible for the injuries to the animals that were inflicted on or around September 4.

The incident happened on farmland next to a country footpath between Barrowden and Harringworth, on the Rutland and Northamptonshire border.

Anyone with information should phone Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Watch on 101, quoting crime reference number 493 7/9.

Local people are reminded to keep dogs on leads at all times when walking across farmland.