Seventy-year-old man dies after motorbike accident in Northampton

A 70-year-old motorcyclist has died seven days after an accident in Northampton, police have revealed.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "At around 8pm on Sunday October 8, the 70-year-old man was on a blue Honda motorbike travelling towards Moulton on Boughton Fair Lane. The motorbike collided with the kerb, veered across the carriageway, mounted the opposite kerb and the man landed in the ditch.

"Sadly, he died yesterday, October 15, at University Hospital Coventry," he added.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.