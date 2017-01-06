Serious sex assault in Kettering churchyard

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Kettering churchyard in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, was assaulted close to the entrance of St Andrew’s Church on the corner of Rockingham Road and Eskdail Street, sometime between 4.30am and 5am on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested in connection with the offence and is currently in police custody.

However, detectives are continuing to appeal for potential witnesses to come forward.

Shortly before the attack, the woman is believed to have approached three men near the car park next to The Swan pub in Montagu Street and told them she was being followed.

Following the assault, the woman tried to flag down a car in Rockingham Road, which did not stop.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon said: “This was a very serious assault and, although we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it.

“We would particularly like to speak to the three men the victim approached in Montagu Street and the driver of the car in Rockingham Road, as they may have important information that will help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 244 of 1st January or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.