Serious crash closes A6 near Desborough

Emergency services are at the scene after a serious crash near Desborough this morning (Friday).

Police were called to a collision between a car and a lorry near the A6 Braybrooke Road roundabout at 8.15am.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are at the scene and roads are expected to be closed for some time.”

Eyewitnesses reported the air ambulance landing nearby.

No further details about the injuries of those involved in the crash are known at this time.