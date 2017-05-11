Serious crash between car and lorry closes Corby roads

Police are advising people to avoid an area of Corby after a serious collision.

Officers were called to a crash between a car and a lorry in Geddington Road, at the crossroads near the Holiday Inn, shortly before 7.20am this morning (Thursday).

The road is closed with diversions in place and the fire brigade and ambulance at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “It’s quite a serious collision.

“Local diversions are in place and we would advise people to avoid the area.”

The spokesman added that it is not yet known when roads will re-open.