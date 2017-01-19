Search to find Rushden’s unsung heroes

Nominations are needed for the annual search to recognise people who go the extra mile to help others in their town.

If you know someone who makes a difference in Rushden, they could be the next winner of the Rushden mayor’s award.

Previous winners include a milkman, a fitness instructor and a Guide leader, with Ann Kadiri and Megan Graham both winning last year.

Ann was nominated for her work with Rushden’s branch of the Royal British Legion, including starting a companionship group in Rushden for people who find themselves on their own with little social activity, and carrying out house, hospital and residential home visits to veterans and families of veterans who are on their own.

Megan was nominated for her numerous roles in the community, including being a Poppy seller for nearly 50 years and treasurer and ‘speaker finder’ for St Peter’s Church Ladies Friendship Group.

Other roles she has held include treasurer for St Peter’s Church for three years, school governor at South End Infant School and being involved with the Toc H Oakley branch.

A spokesman for the council said: “Rushden Town Council is seeking nominations for the mayor’s awards for services to the community for the year 2016/2017.

“The mayor’s award is given to an individual for their work and commitment within the community of Rushden over a number of years.”

If you know someone who should be nominated, send their name and address together with details of the reason for their nomination to the town clerk at Rushden Town Council, Rushden Hall, Hall Park, Rushden, NN10 9NG, or email info@rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.

Group nominations will not be eligible for an award.

All nominations should be received by Friday, February 24.

Rushden mayor Tracey Smith will reveal the winner in a presentation at the the end of the civic year.