Search for man who drove off after damaging vehicle in McDonald’s car park in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged in a Wellingborough car park.

A white Peugeot was parked next to a silver saloon car in the McDonald’s car park in London Road at about 1pm on Thursday, December 29.

A police spokesman said: “A man sitting in the driver’s seat of the silver car repeatedly opened his door, knocking the white car, causing a dent.

“The owner of the Peugeot spoke to the man about his actions but he drove off without leaving his details.”

The offender is described a white man, aged 50 to 60, around 5ft 7ins and of slender build.

He had grey, receding hair and wore a grey cardigan.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.