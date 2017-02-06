Scratchcards stolen in Northamptonshire village shop burglary

Thieves stole scratchcards after breaking into a Northamptonshire village shop.

Police were called by a member of the public at about 2.30am yesterday (Sunday) after the break-in at The Village Stores in Chapel Lane, Great Doddington.

Items including scratchcards were stolen and police are now appealing for information.

A police spokesman said: “Offenders broke in and stole bits and bobs including scratchcards.

“We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.