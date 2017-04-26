School’s celebration of the excellence of teachers

One of the sponsors of this year’s Northamptonshire Education Awards says it is backing the event to help celebrate the inspirational teachers who help children reach their full potential.

The Education Awards 2017 are run in conjunction with our sister titles, the Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express.

Wellingborough School is sponsoring this year’s Inspirational Teacher category.

A spokesman for the school said: “We are keen to celebrate inspirational teachers who enable students to reach their full educational potential through the development of intellectual curiosity and a love of learning. We are a proud sponsor of the Education Awards, which recognise the many achievements and successes of schools and students across Northamptonshire.

“We pride ourselves on offering a robust education with rigorous academic standards, complemented by an extensive extra-curricular programme. For this reason, Wellingborough School is keen to celebrate inspirational teaching in our fellow schools across the county. Our philosophy places scholarly achievement at the heart of a challenging education. Our teachers are key to the delivery of this. The school seeks to develop self-awareness and a sense of responsibility, values both individuality and altruism.”

Visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com to submit your nominations. The event is run in conjunction with Northamptonshire County Council’s Youth Ambition Awards.