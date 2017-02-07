School near Kettering remains partially closed after gas supply problems

A school remains partially closed following problems with the gas supply for the site.

Latimer Arts College in Barton Seagrave is closed to pupils in Years 8 and 9 today (Tuesday).

It follows A problem with the gas supply for the site, which came to light on Saturday when youngsters were attending sessions run by Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust at the school in Castle Way.

A statement on the school website says: “Unfortunately the problem with the gas supply on the college site is on-going.

“We have secured additional temporary heating so that more classes can be accessed on Tuesday but the site will still not be fully operational.

“We will be able to operate a timetable for Years 7, 10, 11,12 and 13.

“Regrettably, the college will remain closed to Years 8 and 9.

“Full details are outlined in an email to all parents and carers.”

The school has said it is hoping to update parents once they have further information.