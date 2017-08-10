Sauna and steam room added during facelift for Wellingborough pool

Customers of the Waendel Leisure centre in Wellingborough will be able to enjoy a new sauna and steam room when the swimming pool re-opens in early September.

The pool area closed in June to allow vital repair works and improvements to be carried out, with all other leisure centre facilities operating as normal.

Specialist contractors brought in by Wellingborough Council are currently re-lining the main and teaching pools to ensure they are fit for use on a long-term basis.

The changing rooms are also being refurbished during the closure, including new tiling and showers.

Solar panels have also been installed on the building as part of a longer term cost-saving initiative to generate income and reduce carbon emissions.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted that we can provide these additional facilities at the Waendel Leisure Centre for both swimmers and gym users.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to swimmers, but we have used the closure as an opportunity to give the changing rooms a much needed facelift, so customers will enjoy the facility even more once the work is complete.”

All swim-only memberships and swimming lesson direct debit payments for the Waendel pool have been frozen throughout the closure and a reduced rate provided for all-inclusive memberships.

Alternative activities for one to eight year-olds are being offered at Redwell Leisure Centre until August 25 for £1 per child.

Soft play sessions, including and a bouncy castle and jungle inflatables, take place on Mondays from 1pm to 4.30pm, Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 5.15pm, Wednesdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Thursdays from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and Fridays from 1pm to 6pm.