Sandwiches stolen after break-in at Kettering service station

Police want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about a break-in at a service station on the A14 westbound at Kettering.

A police spokesman said the offender/s broke in at about 3am on Tuesday (26 September), causing significant damage to the front of the premises before stealing several packs of sandwiches.

Can you help identify this man?

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymousely on 0800 555111.