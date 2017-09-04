Sanderson signs new contract at Northants

Ben Sanderson has signed a new three-year deal at Northants.

The contract extension will keep him at the County until the end of the 2020 campaign.

The right-arm seamer has played a pivotal role since his first involvement with the club in 2015.

The 28-year-old has played in a total of 27 first class matches for Northants, taking 97 wickets, with best bowling figures of eight for 73 against Gloucestershire in 2016.

He has played eight List A matches, taking nine wickets, with best figures of three for 36, against Durham.

The Yorkshireman has played a total of 13 T20 matches and taken 15 wickets, with an impressive bowling display of three for 31 against Durham Jets in last year's final.

And Northants head coach David Ripley is delighted that Sanderson will be sticking around.

“Sando is an improving cricketer with a hunger to get even better," Ripley said.

"He is a high quality English seamer, highly skilled in all formats and a very popular lad in the dressing room.

"It’s great to know he sees his future with us.”

Ripley's happiness is mirrored by Sanderson.

The bowler said: “I am delighted to be staying on at Northants.

"I’ve had a great few years here with a great bunch of lads and am looking forward to continuing to develop and improve my cricket.”