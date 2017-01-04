Saints star supporting Wellingborough charity during testimonial season

A Saints star will be supporting a charity set up in memory of a little girl who died aged just five during his testimonial season.

Stephen Myler has been at Northampton Saints for 10 years and won his 300th cap for the team with the away win at Gloucester on New Year’s Day.

Stephen Myler is supporting Niamh's Next Step

The milestone comes during his testimonial season and Stephen has chosen to support the Wellingborough-based charity, Niamh’s Next Step, with fundraisers during the season.

Niamh’s dad Chris Curry, who founded the charity with wife Sam after losing their youngest daughter Niamh to childhood cancer neuroblastoma aged just five in May 2012, said: “Niamh’s Next Step is Stephen’s chosen charity, which is fantastic.

“We were Paul Diggin’s chosen charity for his testimonial season too.

“Stephen is such a nice bloke and a genuinely nice guy.” Chris said Stephen has supported numerous events for Niamh’s Next Step in the past four or five years, including the gala ball and golf days, and added: “Whatever money is raised, the awareness of being associated with Stephen and the Saints is invaluable.”

Fundraisers lined up include a testimonial dinner on April 7, a charity golf day on April 27, and a range of Mylers 10 merchandise is available, including hoodies, beanie hats, wristbands, teddy bears and canvas prints.

There is also a calendar featuring Stephen and some of his team-mates.

Duncan Clark from the Stephen Myler testimonial committee said: “Niamh’s Next Step is a fabulous charity.

“A lot of the Saints are involved so that’s why Stephen chose them as the nominated charity.

“People can look forward to a gala dinner which is at the beginning of April and is going to be a fantastic event.

“We are trying to make it the best gala dinner Northamptonshire has seen.

“There is also a golf day later in the year and there’s going to be other events.”

Duncan praised Stephen for his decade at the club, and said: “Saints is a special club.

“Stephen Myler has been at the Saints for the best part of 10 years and has never let the side down.”

To keep up-to-date with the forthcoming events, follow @mylers10 on Twitter or search for Mylers10 on Facebook.

For more details about Niamh’s Next Step, click here